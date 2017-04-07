News you can use for April 7, 2017

News you can use for April 7, 2017

Friday Apr 7

Jacksonville State University office of Community Engagement and Outreach will hold an administrative professionals conference from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. Brenda Ladun of ABC 33/40 will be the keynote speaker.

