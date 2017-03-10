Woman dies after her car went into a ...

Woman dies after her car went into a river in St. Clair County

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Trussville Tribune

Bridget Rochelle Braxton, 40, of Talladega, was killed when the 2012 Acura TL she was driving left the roadway and entered the Coosa River. Braxton, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

