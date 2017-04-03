Talladega County Commission approves tax abatement for construction of solar panel farm
The Talladega County Commission on Monday approved a tax abatement for Eagle Solar Group for the construction of a solar panel farm. The solar farm will be across from the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park on Turner Mill Road.
