If Trump delivers on HBCUs, it could be a godsend for Alabama institutions

This week, 91 presidents of the 105 historically black colleges and universities in the U.S. traveled to Washington, D.C. on their own dimes to do what college presidents do: ask for money. Specifically, $385 million, the cost of fully funding Title III , an unrestricted funding source from the Department of Education that provides money for HBCUs to build and repair physical structures, pay bills, support faculty development and even build endowments.

