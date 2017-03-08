CMP Now Offering Gift Certificates fo...

CMP Now Offering Gift Certificates for Public Purchase

10 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is now selling Gift Certificates that may be used towards any - yes, ANY - purchase within the CMP. Whether an entry fee, a sweatshirt or even the full price of one of the CMP's refurbished rifles, certificates can be a cost-effective and worthwhile gift for firearm enthusiasts.

