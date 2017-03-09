2017 3-Gun University Features Star-S...

2017 3-Gun University Features Star-Studded List of Instructors

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

A highlight of the 2017 A Girl & A Gun 3-Gun University is the star-studded lineup of "professors" that will be instructing students on the rules and strategies of 3 gun. 3-Gun University takes place March 17-19, 2017, at the CMP Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sun JustMe 6
Stick Sun JustMe 2
Honda CO OP position Feb 28 8686 dude 1
News Christina Meeks (Nov '09) Feb 21 Mind ya business 18
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan '17 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan '17 slick willie expl... 19
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan '17 Ben Quick 10
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC