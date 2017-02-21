Talladega man killed, 1 injured in 2-...

Talladega man killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle collision

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Alabama Live

Lane Thrower, 66, was seriously injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving collided with a 2005 Honda Civic at around 3:50 p.m. on Stemley Bridge Road, six miles east of Cropwell, according to Alabama state troopers. He wasn't wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

