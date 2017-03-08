Alabama gas tax bill in the works

Alabama gas tax bill in the works

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Anniston Star

Alabamians would pay more at the gas pump - three to six cents more per gallon - under a draft gas tax bill that's making the rounds of Montgomery policymakers. Supporters of the gas tax proposal say the state needs more money to fix roads that haven't been repaved in years.

