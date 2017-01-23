UPDATED: Details set for Talladega College band's inauguration sendoff
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins receives a donation from Talladega Rotary Club to go toward expenses for the band's trip to the presidential inauguration. The Talladega College Marching Tornado Band performed during halftime of the Talladega and Talladega County Central football game Friday night.
