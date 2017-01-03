This HBCU Band Is Participating In Donald Trump's Inauguration And People Are Livid
An HBCU band supporting a president-elect who has shown a consistent lack of regard for people of color has many in the Black community highly upset. Donald Trump is set to officially be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in about two weeks, and while there's a laundry list of high-profile groups and public figures who declined his invitation to participate in the ceremony, the Talladega College marching band isn't one of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Add your comments below
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|9 hr
|Massage4094
|17
|Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu...
|Wed
|Lori899
|1
|Stick
|Dec 14
|wondering
|1
|Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09)
|Dec 7
|Jrobinson
|50
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Sep '16
|Friendly Person
|5
|Got Jesus?
|Aug '16
|Messenger
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|kendrick reeves
|7
Find what you want!
Search Talladega Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC