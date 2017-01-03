This HBCU Band Is Participating In Donald Trump's Inauguration And People Are Livid

An HBCU band supporting a president-elect who has shown a consistent lack of regard for people of color has many in the Black community highly upset. Donald Trump is set to officially be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in about two weeks, and while there's a laundry list of high-profile groups and public figures who declined his invitation to participate in the ceremony, the Talladega College marching band isn't one of them.

