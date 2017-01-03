The Talladega Marching Tornado should march for us all

"...We regard the education of our children and youths as vital to the preservation of our liberties, and true religion as the foundation of all real virtue, and shall use our utmost endeavors to promote these blessings in our common country." Let the 200-strong Talladega Marching Tornado do what they do--stride, step and perform with pride, precision, and purpose, representing Alabama's oldest historically black educational institution, a school founded by two former slaves who met in Mobile at that freedman's convention and were inspired by its pledge to educate the sons and daughters of former slaves.

