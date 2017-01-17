The Latest: GoFundMe campaign helps Talladega band get to DC

The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman knew about the attack ahead of time and then hindered the criminal investigation when she lied to FBI agents after the shooting, prosecutors said during a brief court... The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman knew about the attack ahead of time and then hindered the criminal investigation when she lied to FBI agents after the shooting, say prosecutors who will be in a California court... A police detective was shot and killed outside a suburban Dallas home by a gunman who then held officers at bay for hours before being found dead inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.