Talladega police looking for driver w...

Talladega police looking for driver who fled accident that sent passenger to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Anniston Star

Talladega police are looking for a Lincoln man accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that injured a passenger in his vehicle Tuesday night. The accident occurred at 6 p.m. on Alabama 77 between Lake Joy Road and Peters Road, Thomas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan 5 Ben Quick 10
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC