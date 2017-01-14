Talladega College Raises Over $360K f...

Talladega College Raises Over $360K for Band to March in Trump Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: News Max

Talladega College has raised more than $360,000 for its trip to Washington to march in President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade next Friday after the Alabama institution's president came under fire for approving the appearance. The GoFundMe page for the Cotton State's oldest historically black liberal arts college showed that $362,976 had been raised as of Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan 5 Ben Quick 10
Stick Dec '16 wondering 1
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC