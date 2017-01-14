Talladega College Raises Over $360K for Band to March in Trump Parade
Talladega College has raised more than $360,000 for its trip to Washington to march in President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade next Friday after the Alabama institution's president came under fire for approving the appearance. The GoFundMe page for the Cotton State's oldest historically black liberal arts college showed that $362,976 had been raised as of Saturday evening.
