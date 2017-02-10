Talladega College officials confirm school president Dr. Hawkins visited White House Sunday
Hundreds turned out Wednesday to celebrate with Talladega College Marching Tornadoes as they head to Washington to perform in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.The send off celebration on the Courhouse lawn on the square brought city officials, local residents and well wishers to honor the band who will perform on a national stage. Hundreds turned out Wednesday to celebrate with Talladega College Marching Tornadoes as they head to Washington to perform in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.The send off celebration on the Courhouse lawn on the square brought city officials, local residents and well wishers to honor the band who will perform on a national stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark lender (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|GLiTCH
|17
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan '17
|Lambert
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan '17
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu...
|Jan '17
|Ben Quick
|10
|Stick
|Dec '16
|wondering
|1
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Sep '16
|Friendly Person
|5
|Got Jesus?
|Aug '16
|Messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Talladega Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC