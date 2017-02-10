Talladega College officials confirm school president Dr. Hawkins visited White House Sunday

Hundreds turned out Wednesday to celebrate with Talladega College Marching Tornadoes as they head to Washington to perform in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.The send off celebration on the Courhouse lawn on the square brought city officials, local residents and well wishers to honor the band who will perform on a national stage. Hundreds turned out Wednesday to celebrate with Talladega College Marching Tornadoes as they head to Washington to perform in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.The send off celebration on the Courhouse lawn on the square brought city officials, local residents and well wishers to honor the band who will perform on a national stage.

