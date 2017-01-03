Talladega College Marching Tornadoes will attend Trump inauguration, school president announces
The Talladega Marching Tornadoes will participate in President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade, the school's president announced Thursday morning. "The lessons students can learn from this experience cannot be taught in a classroom," Talladega College President Billy Hawkins said in a press release.
