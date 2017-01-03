Talladega College band to play at ina...

Talladega College band to play at inauguration

The marching band of a small historically black college in Alabama will participate in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, the school's president announced Thursday. The decision follows several days of controversy after the Talladega Marching Tornadoes initially accepted an invitation to perform on January 20, with critics saying the move amounts to support for President-elect Donald Trump.

