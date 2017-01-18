Talladega College band on inauguratio...

Talladega College band on inauguration: 'Forget the politics We are musicians'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Alex Liddell Jr. sang an Al Green song as he sorted through recently dry-cleaned uniforms - deep crimson with Carolina blue accents - for his marching band's biggest performance ever. Liddell, the tuba section leader of The Great Tornado marching band of Talladega College, studied a notebook of names and matching uniform numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan 5 Ben Quick 10
Stick Dec '16 wondering 1
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC