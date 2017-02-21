Star moving to subscription-only website
Readers of The Anniston Star starting Wednesday will need a subscription to view any of the newspaper's content online. Bob Davis, editor and publisher of The Star, said the change is required to pay for the kind of reporting readers have come to expect from the news organization.
