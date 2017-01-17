President Obama commutes sentences of...

President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Alabama inmates

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

In one of his last acts as President, Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentences of 209 people and pardoned another 64. These additional grants mean that President Obama has issued more commutations than any other President, according to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan 5 Ben Quick 10
Stick Dec '16 wondering 1
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC