Munford man facing felony drug charges after being found asleep at wheel behind church
Billy Ray Hubbard, 34, was being held on a $5,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The bond was set by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu...
|Jan 5
|Ben Quick
|10
|Stick
|Dec '16
|wondering
|1
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Sep '16
|Friendly Person
|5
|Got Jesus?
|Aug '16
|Messenger
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|kendrick reeves
|7
Find what you want!
Search Talladega Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC