Marching Band From Historically Black...

Marching Band From Historically Black College To Perform At Trump...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Gateway Pundit

The marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade , organizers said. But since Talladega College's band announced they would play at the Inauguration they have come under attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan 5 Ben Quick 10
Stick Dec '16 wondering 1
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC