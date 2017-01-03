Black College Band's Plan to March at...

Black College Band's Plan to March at Trump Inaugural Spurs Some Opposition

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: ABC News

Talladega College, a historically black college in Alabama, is sending its marching band to perform at President-elect Donald Trump 's inaugural parade despite protests by some alumni and members of the public. Shirley Ferrill, a retired grandmother and graduate of Talladega's class of 1974, launched a a petition on Change.org on Jan. 4 asking the college to withdraw its band from the inaugural parade on Friday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. By Sunday, it had drawn more than 2,600 signatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... 22 hr Lambert 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Thu slick willie expl... 22
News Will black college band perform at Trump inaugu... Jan 5 Ben Quick 10
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Dec '16 Jrobinson 50
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,065 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC