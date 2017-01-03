Black College Band's Plan to March at Trump Inaugural Spurs Some Opposition
Talladega College, a historically black college in Alabama, is sending its marching band to perform at President-elect Donald Trump 's inaugural parade despite protests by some alumni and members of the public. Shirley Ferrill, a retired grandmother and graduate of Talladega's class of 1974, launched a a petition on Change.org on Jan. 4 asking the college to withdraw its band from the inaugural parade on Friday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. By Sunday, it had drawn more than 2,600 signatures.
