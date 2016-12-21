Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy
Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. The marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump 's inaugural parade, organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Talladega Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|17 min
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|Stick
|Dec 14
|wondering
|1
|Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09)
|Dec 7
|Jrobinson
|50
|'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07)
|Sep '16
|Friendly Person
|5
|Got Jesus?
|Aug '16
|Messenger
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|kendrick reeves
|7
|3 men, 1 woman face drug charges (Dec '08)
|Jun '15
|desirea
|3
Find what you want!
Search Talladega Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC