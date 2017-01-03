1-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road cl...

1-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road claims life of Talladega woman

A one-vehicle accident Wednesday evening on Renfroe Road took the life of a Talladega woman. According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the woman was identified as Renee Chatman, 59. The cause of the accident remained under investigation by Alabama State Troopers on Wednesday night.

