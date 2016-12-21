With 2016 already deadlier than last ...

With 2016 already deadlier than last year, Alabama troopers brace for more traffic deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Anniston Star

State Trooper Matthew Orman writes up a ticket for speeding on Alabama Highway 202. Orman, like troopers across the state, will be out during the holiday season hoping to cut down on the already increased wreck and fatality numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Dec 7 Jrobinson 50
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
News 3 men, 1 woman face drug charges (Dec '08) Jun '15 desirea 3
Something about Mary (Feb '15) Feb '15 Curious J 1
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC