Talladega woman injured in nightclub ...

Talladega woman injured in nightclub parking lot shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Anniston Star

A series of violent incidents in the parking lot of a nightclub on Howell's Cove Road on Sunday morning left one woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Talladega police. The victim, according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Dec 7 Jrobinson 50
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
News 3 men, 1 woman face drug charges (Dec '08) Jun '15 desirea 3
Something about Mary (Feb '15) Feb '15 Curious J 1
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,034

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC