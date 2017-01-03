Talladega man charged with possession of heroin, syringes
A Talladega man was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia this morning by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Evitts was arrested at a residence in Talladega where officers had been sent to look for him, according to Task Force Commander Jason Murray.
