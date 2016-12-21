Talladega County man dies after vehic...

Talladega County man dies after vehicle strikes embankment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Alabama Live

Terrious LaVonta Williams, 21, of Munford, was a passenger in the 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Chadwick Jamal Oneal, 25, of Anniston. Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured when the vehicle left the road and struck an embankment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 4 hr I voted for Trump 15
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Dec 7 Jrobinson 50
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
News 3 men, 1 woman face drug charges (Dec '08) Jun '15 desirea 3
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC