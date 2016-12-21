Is the drought over in Alabama? Not even close, despite heavy rain
The recent rain across Alabama provided some relief from drought conditions but the dry conditions that have plagued the state are far from over. More than 20 percent of the state remains under "exceptional drought" - the highest level on the U.S. Drought Monitor , according to Thursday's update.
