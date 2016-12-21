Black bear seen roaming East Alabama ...

Black bear seen roaming East Alabama in June.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: NBC12

CLAY COUNTY, AL A Clay County man has been arrested after he is accused of killing the "Opelika Bear" with a crossbow. Matthew Gage Stewart, 22, faces a misdemeanor for shooting the healthy, 300-pound animal with a crossbow inside Talladega's National Forrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Dec 7 Jrobinson 50
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
News 3 men, 1 woman face drug charges (Dec '08) Jun '15 desirea 3
Something about Mary (Feb '15) Feb '15 Curious J 1
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC