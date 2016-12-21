Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire at Lake Chinnabee
The USDA Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire at Lake Chinnabee about three miles west of Cheaha State Park. Lake Chinnabee Recreation Area, the western section of Chinnabee Silent Trail, National Forest System Road 637B and Cheaha Road are all closed, according to Talladega District Ranger, Gloria Nielsen.
