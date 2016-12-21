Firefighters work to extinguish wildf...

Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire at Lake Chinnabee

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The USDA Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire at Lake Chinnabee about three miles west of Cheaha State Park. Lake Chinnabee Recreation Area, the western section of Chinnabee Silent Trail, National Forest System Road 637B and Cheaha Road are all closed, according to Talladega District Ranger, Gloria Nielsen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talladega Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick Dec 14 wondering 1
Thoughts on St.clair county DHR? (Jan '09) Dec 7 Jrobinson 50
News 'Friend' charged with capital murder of Talladegan (May '07) Sep '16 Friendly Person 5
Got Jesus? Aug '16 Messenger 1
Debate: Marijuana - Talladega, AL (Aug '10) Sep '15 kendrick reeves 7
News 3 men, 1 woman face drug charges (Dec '08) Jun '15 desirea 3
Something about Mary (Feb '15) Feb '15 Curious J 1
See all Talladega Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talladega Forum Now

Talladega Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talladega Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Talladega, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC