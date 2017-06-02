It's time for Alaska to reckon with the end of fossil-fuel era
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's visit to Alaska and the filing of an undisclosed-applicant permit application to drill " in a giant area in the Susitna Basin mostly west of the Parks Highway near Talkeetna and Willow" is just the latest news sparking debate about Alaska's energy future. What is not news is that our Earth's climate is rapidly warming - and in Alaska twice as fast as the global average.
