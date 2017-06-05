Injured climber rescued after 14-hour...

Injured climber rescued after 14-hour effort on Denali

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

In a grueling 14-hour operation, guides and mountaineering rangers on Denali pulled a critically injured climber out of a crevasse Monday, according to the National Park Service. At about 1:30 a.m., National Park Service rangers responded to a radio report that an unroped climber, 38-year-old Martin Takac of Slovakia, fell 40 feet down a crevasse at 7,800 feet on the mountain's popular West Buttress route.

