Volunteers and one very driven staff member strive to keep the Northern Valley fed

LouAnne Carroll-Tysdal [L] and volunteer Holly Beard [R] load a hand-truck to bring food into the Upper Susitna Food Pantry. Photo by Phillip Manning - KTNA The Upper Susitna Food Pantry, with locations in Talkeetna and Trapper Creek, provides food assistance to hundreds of Susitna Valley residents.

