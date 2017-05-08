Good effort, lower rewards in annual ...

Good effort, lower rewards in annual Birdathon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: KTNA

Birders worked hard for many of their sightings in this year's Talkeetna-Trapper Creek Birdathon, held over the weekend. Though the weather was pleasant, and lack of snow made for easier bush-whacking, migrating birds of many species were scarce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talkeetna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y Music Thread (Dec '13) Feb '17 Musikologist 9
Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15) May '15 kemo1968 1
News Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mush 1
News Animal instincts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake last nite 1
News 'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake 2day 1
News Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Alaska 1
News Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13) Oct '13 Beverly 2
See all Talkeetna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talkeetna Forum Now

Talkeetna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talkeetna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Talkeetna, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC