Two Washington climbers first to conquer Denali this year
Connor Chilcott left) and Forrest Barker, the first two climbers to reach the peak of Denali this year. Photo courtesy of Forrest Barker) Mid-April is early in the climbing season for a group to make it to the summit of Denali and back.
