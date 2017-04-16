Troopers: Pilot injured while attempting emergency landing on Parks Highway
A small plane trying to make an emergency landing on the Parks Highway Saturday struck power lines before come to a rest nose down, according to the Alaska State Troopers. The pilot and sole occupant of the small plane, 51-year-old Ronald Scott Hernandez of King Salmon, suffered minor injuries in the crash, troopers said.
