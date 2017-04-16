Marijuana store expected to make history in downtown Talkeetna

The first marijuana retail store in downtown Talkeetna plans to open next month just as summer crowds descend on this village at the base of Denali. The High Expedition co-owner Joe McAneney says he and partner Dan Nelson plan to build an "active lifestyle brand" around Talkeetna's personality and the store's historic location: the log cabin that housed the guide service of Denali climbing pioneer Ray Genet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.