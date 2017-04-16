Marijuana store expected to make hist...

Marijuana store expected to make history in downtown Talkeetna

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The first marijuana retail store in downtown Talkeetna plans to open next month just as summer crowds descend on this village at the base of Denali. The High Expedition co-owner Joe McAneney says he and partner Dan Nelson plan to build an "active lifestyle brand" around Talkeetna's personality and the store's historic location: the log cabin that housed the guide service of Denali climbing pioneer Ray Genet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talkeetna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y Music Thread (Dec '13) Feb '17 Musikologist 9
Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15) May '15 kemo1968 1
News Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mush 1
News Animal instincts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake last nite 1
News 'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake 2day 1
News Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Alaska 1
News Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13) Oct '13 Beverly 2
See all Talkeetna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talkeetna Forum Now

Talkeetna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talkeetna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Talkeetna, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC