Earthquake hits 25 miles east of Talk...

Earthquake hits 25 miles east of Talkeetna

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 25, 2017 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A magnitude-4.1 earthquake occurred 25 miles east of Talkeetna on Tuesday night, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The quake was recorded at 7:29 p.m. at a depth of 25.7 miles, according to the center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talkeetna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y Music Thread (Dec '13) Feb '17 Musikologist 9
Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15) May '15 kemo1968 1
News Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mush 1
News Animal instincts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake last nite 1
News 'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake 2day 1
News Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Alaska 1
News Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13) Oct '13 Beverly 2
See all Talkeetna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talkeetna Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Matanuska Susitna County was issued at June 02 at 3:46AM AKDT

Talkeetna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talkeetna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Talkeetna, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC