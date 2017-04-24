Alaska State Improv Festival returns for fifth year of shows, workshops
Thanks to producer Eric Caldwell, co-producer M.D. Christenson and nearly a dozen volunteers, the Alaska State Improv Festival will be returning to Juneau for a fifth year, hosting 24 groups over a five day period in shows and workshops. Caldwell got his first taste of improv during a class at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp in high school, and then he dabbled with it in college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Talkeetna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|9
|Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15)
|May '15
|kemo1968
|1
|Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mush
|1
|Animal instincts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake last nite
|1
|'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake 2day
|1
|Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Alaska
|1
|Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Beverly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Talkeetna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC