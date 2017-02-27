The emblem of the Alaska State Troopers.

The emblem of the Alaska State Troopers.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

One Fairbanks resident was killed and two were injured Sunday night in a collision on the Parks Highway, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers named the deceased as 23-year-old Thomas O'Connor, who had been driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talkeetna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y Music Thread (Dec '13) Feb 21 Musikologist 9
Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15) May '15 kemo1968 1
News Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mush 1
News Animal instincts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake last nite 1
News 'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake 2day 1
News Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Alaska 1
News Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13) Oct '13 Beverly 2
See all Talkeetna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talkeetna Forum Now

Talkeetna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talkeetna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Talkeetna, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC