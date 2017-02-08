Michael Gwillym Vaughan

Michael Gwillym Vaughan

Monday Feb 13

Michael Gwillym Vaughan died February 8, 2017 in Wasilla, AK. Early onset dementia had taken up most of what made Michael a brilliant and infinitely curious man.

