Mat-Su homeschool program offers families variety in education options
The Mat-Su Borough School District has made diversity of education options for it students a high priority in recent years. One aspect of that diversity is helping homeschool parents integrate their students with options only available to students in brick and mortar schools in other areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Talkeetna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y Music Thread (Dec '13)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|8
|Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15)
|May '15
|kemo1968
|1
|Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mush
|1
|Animal instincts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake last nite
|1
|'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake 2day
|1
|Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Alaska
|1
|Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Beverly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Talkeetna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC