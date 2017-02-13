Alaska music festival director Zuill Bailey wins Grammy award
He received the award for his performance on "Michael Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway, American Gothic & Once Upon a Castle ." The work also collected wins in the two other categories it was nominated in, including best classical compendium and best contemporary classical composition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Talkeetna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|9
|Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15)
|May '15
|kemo1968
|1
|Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mush
|1
|Animal instincts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake last nite
|1
|'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake 2day
|1
|Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Alaska
|1
|Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Beverly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Talkeetna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC