Aimed at PACs, lawmaker's bill may hit political rival
"What we don't want is for people to have a Paypal or credit card machine during session and the lobbyist slides their credit card through before coming into the office," he said. "They could legally do now."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Talkeetna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|9
|Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15)
|May '15
|kemo1968
|1
|Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mush
|1
|Animal instincts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake last nite
|1
|'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake 2day
|1
|Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Alaska
|1
|Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Beverly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Talkeetna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC