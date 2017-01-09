Winter climbing wizard Dupre's bid to scale Mount Hunter rebuffed
Lonnie Dupre prepares to leave base camp on the Kahiltna Glacier during his December of 2014 winter bid to climb Denali alone. Almost exactly a year after he became the first person to climb North America's highest peak in January, Minnesota mountaineer Lonnie Dupre has been rebuffed by Denali's shorter - but no less fierce - sister, Mount Hunter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Talkeetna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y Music Thread (Dec '13)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|8
|Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15)
|May '15
|kemo1968
|1
|Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mush
|1
|Animal instincts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake last nite
|1
|'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake 2day
|1
|Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Alaska
|1
|Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Beverly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Talkeetna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC