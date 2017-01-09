Winter climbing wizard Dupre's bid to scale Mount Hunter rebuffed

Lonnie Dupre prepares to leave base camp on the Kahiltna Glacier during his December of 2014 winter bid to climb Denali alone. Almost exactly a year after he became the first person to climb North America's highest peak in January, Minnesota mountaineer Lonnie Dupre has been rebuffed by Denali's shorter - but no less fierce - sister, Mount Hunter.

