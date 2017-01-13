Mat-Su gives break to small marijuana growers, downtown Talkeetna retailer
Smaller marijuana cultivators are now exempt from strict property setbacks in Mat-Su, a change some say will help the Valley's longtime illicit neighborhood growers move from the black market into legal sales. Others, however, say the change doesn't go far enough to promote the growth of a major commercial marijuana industry.
