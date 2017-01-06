Interview with Forrest Leo, Author of...

Interview with Forrest Leo, Author of "The Gentleman"

The Upper Valley has a high number of artists per-capita. This summer, Forrest Leo, who grew up in Talkeetna and Trapper Creek, published his first novel, titled The Gentleman .

