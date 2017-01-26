Earthquake centered in Alaska Range s...

Earthquake centered in Alaska Range shakes Southcentral

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A 4.6 earthquake struck about 76 miles west of Talkeetna at 5:26 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the 5:26 a.m. temblor, with a 4.6 magnitude at a depth of nearly 87 miles, struck about 76 miles west of Talkeetna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Talkeetna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y Music Thread (Dec '13) May '16 Musikologist 8
Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15) May '15 kemo1968 1
News Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15) Feb '15 mush 1
News Animal instincts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake last nite 1
News 'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Earthquake 2day 1
News Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Alaska 1
News Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13) Oct '13 Beverly 2
See all Talkeetna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Talkeetna Forum Now

Talkeetna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Talkeetna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Talkeetna, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC