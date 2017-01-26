Earthquake centered in Alaska Range shakes Southcentral

A 4.6 earthquake struck about 76 miles west of Talkeetna at 5:26 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the 5:26 a.m. temblor, with a 4.6 magnitude at a depth of nearly 87 miles, struck about 76 miles west of Talkeetna.

